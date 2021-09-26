5,052 Shares in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

