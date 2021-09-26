50,991 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,011,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $27.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

