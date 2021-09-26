$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $51.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 2,438,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,539. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

