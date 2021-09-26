$577.43 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $577.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.80 million and the lowest is $574.40 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBAC opened at $344.93 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

