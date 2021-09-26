6,459 Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

