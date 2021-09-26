$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

