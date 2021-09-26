$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $750,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $2.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

