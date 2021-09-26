87,989 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

