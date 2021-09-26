9,455 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,455 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

