$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $958.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.60 million and the highest is $978.80 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 51.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

