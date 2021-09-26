$98.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $98.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.94 million. Lannett reported sales of $126.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 265,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,312. Lannett has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 866.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.