ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

