Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.33

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 517419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,963,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.