ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 4,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

