abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 118.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UE opened at $18.16 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.