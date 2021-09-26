abrdn plc Buys 21,388 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.