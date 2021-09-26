abrdn plc Buys 6,430 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,320,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,001.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.95 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

