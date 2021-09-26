abrdn plc Buys 7,786 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR opened at $50.81 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

