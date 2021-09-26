abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

abrdn plc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

