abrdn plc Purchases 13,833 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

abrdn plc increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 586,497 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

