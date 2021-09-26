abrdn plc Sells 2,049 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

