Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $285,570.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

