AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,575.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. AceD has a total market cap of $196,095.80 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

