Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.86). Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $8.58. 258,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,061. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $296.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

