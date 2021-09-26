ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

ADF Group stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$55.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$2.38.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

