Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ACET stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

