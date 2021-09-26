Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $735.00 to $765.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

ADBE stock opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

