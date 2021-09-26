Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.00. 726,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,378. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 103.45. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.17.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

