Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,094 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 96.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

