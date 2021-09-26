Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,205 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arconic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arconic by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

