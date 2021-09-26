Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LANC. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.