Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) by 503.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

FCPI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.