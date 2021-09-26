Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rexnord by 58.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $63.46 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

