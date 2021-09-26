Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 59.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

