Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,336 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $44.99 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

