AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.