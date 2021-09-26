Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

AGGZF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

