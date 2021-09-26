Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

AFN opened at C$28.51 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.39 million and a PE ratio of -1,425.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.89.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

