Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 120,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,579 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $51.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

