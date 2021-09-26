Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.52. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.95.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

