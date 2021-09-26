Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

