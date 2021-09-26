Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,997,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854,711. The company has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

