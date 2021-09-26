Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.52. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

