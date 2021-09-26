Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

