Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $19.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,844.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,407.68 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,469.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

