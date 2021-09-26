Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 3% Higher

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) shares traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 59,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,057,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

