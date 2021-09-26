Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 3% Higher

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 59,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,057,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.