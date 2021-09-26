Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Amazon.com worth $3,197,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 282,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $972,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 232,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $798,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $189,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,418.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,353.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

