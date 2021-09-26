Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,425.52 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,353.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

