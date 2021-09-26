Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. 628,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,766. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

